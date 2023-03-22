Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IOC, Hind Zinc, Sonata Software, Bandhan Bank

Equity benchmark indices are looking to start on a muted note. As indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,170 levels, the Nifty index may open 20-30 points higher. Investors all around the globe are awaiting US Fed's monetary policy outcome later today.

Overnight in the US, indices extended Monday rally with the S&P 500 gaining 1.3 per cent , Dow Jones rising 0.98 per cent, and the Nasdaq adding 1.58 per cent.



Asia-Pacific also moved in tandem this morning. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng jumped 2 per cent each.

Meanwhile, here are some out in trade today:

Tata Motors: (TML) will increase prices of its commercial vehicles (CV) range by 5 per cent starting April 1, ahead of the transition to the BS 6 phase II new emission norms.

Tata Power: Its subsidiary Renewable Energy has received a letter of award to set up 200 MW solar PV project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company at Solapur, Maharashtra.

Sonata Software: The company bagged a project worth $160 million (around Rs 1,322.8 crore) from a US-based consumer retail co to manage end-to-end IT modernisation & transformation for the client.



Hindustan Zinc: The company will cumulatively pay Rs 10,990 crore ($1.3 billion) to its shareholders as a fourth dividend this year. The miner will pay an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share, which is 1,300 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 per share.



Indian Oil Corporation: The company has received approval for setting up a petrochemical complex at Paradip, Odisha at an estimated project cost of Rs 61,077 crore. The project will improve the Petrochemical Intensity Index of the company and de-risk its fossil fuel business.

Bandhan Bank: The bank received binding bids of Rs.369.20 crore for a written-off portfolio worth Rs 2,614.03 crore and Rs. 370.62 crore for NPA originating from banking units worth Rs 2,316.32 crore on security receipt consideration basis for transferring loans to asset reconstruction company.

Power Finance Corporation: The company’s board approved raising Rs 80,000 crore debt via long-term borrowings, short-term borrowings and commercial papers during the next financial year.

Power Grid Corporation: The company’s Committee of Directors for Bonds will meet on March 24 to consider issue of bonds under private placement.

Greenlam Industries: As per reports, Asiana Fund I bought 2.63 per cent stake at Rs 306 apiece, Smiti Holding And Trading Company sold 2.63 per cent equity at Rs 306 apiece.

Devyani International: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 0.51 per cent stake at Rs 145 apiece, Dunearn Investments Mauritius sold 2.86 per cent equity at Rs 145.04 apiece.

HG Infra Engineering: The company was declared the lowest bidder by North Central Railway for Redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station at Rs 677.31 crore.



Lupin: The company received approval from the U.S. FDA for its Brexpiprazole tablets, which will be manufactured at its Pithampur facility in India.

Mastek: Ashank Desai will relinquish his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director to Chairman and Managing Director from April 1, 2023.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company acquired remaining 50 per cent stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering from F Holdings GmbH, Austria.

Emami: The board will meet on March 24 to consider a proposal for a share buyback scheme.

Asian Energy Services: The company has secured a letter of acceptance for an order worth $20 million.



Ashiana Housing: The company crossed the annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23. The total booking value up to March 20, 2023 stands at Rs 1,278.84 crore.



Zydus Lifesciences: The company received final approval from the U.S. FDA for Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and tentative approval for Tofacitinib Tablets, 10 mg.