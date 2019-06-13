Stocks to watch: DHFL, Tata Sponge, Music Broadcast and Tiger Logistics

At 08:03 am, futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 32 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 11,893.50, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Thursday's session -

DHFL: The promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) are willing to share control of the embattled company by selling half their stake to a "strategic investor", said a Business Standard report. Kapil Wadhawan is also open to stepping down as managing director (MD), the report added.





Tata Motors: The Group global wholesales in May 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, slipped 23 per cent over May 2018.

Tiger Logistics: CARE Ratings has revised the outlook of credit rating to the company as under - Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Negative (Rating reaffirmed; outlook revised from Stable) Long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Negative / CARE A3 (Rating reaffirmed; outlook revised from Stable)



Tata Sponge: According to a report by The Economic Times, Iron is planning to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a rights issue to pay off its debt.

will be shifted to trade-for-trade segment from June 28 till further notice, the stock exchanges NSE and BSE said on Wednesday. They said this is a preventive surveillance measure.

Wipro: Wipro and Moogsoft, a pioneer and leading provider of artificial intelligence ,for IT operations (AIOps), announced a partnership. Wipro will leverage Moogsoft's industry-leading platform to deliver next-generation artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) solutions for its customers.

Music Broadcast announced that the company has entered into definitive binding agreement for the acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network.

TCS: IT major Tata Consultancy Services will implement Reserve Bank's a centralised information and management system (CIMS) for seamless data collection and validations at a cost of Rs 310.52 crore.

