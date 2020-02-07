Stocks to watch: Emami, Britannia, ACC, Tata Steel, NTPC, LVB, Bata India

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 8.50 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 12,121, indicaating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -





Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices: Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Bharti Airtel on July 1 announced that the consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) has now become its part. READ MORE

Wipro: IT company Wipro on Thursday said automotive technology supplier Marelli has awarded it a multi-year strategic deal.

Emami: Kolkata-based diversified conglomerate Emami Group announced on Thursday that it had entered into a binding agreement with Nuvoco Vistas Corp, part of the Nirma group, for divesting its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore. READ MORE

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB): Capital-starved private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) may soon have a suitor willing to pump money into it. According to sources, top executives at the Chennai-based bank submitted a list of potential investors to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, on Thursday reported a 17.07 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 905.13 crore for the quarter ended on 31 December 2019.

Earnings today: A total of 202 companies including Britannia Industries, Emami, ACC, Tata Steel, and NTPC are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.

Banks, auto, realty stocks: RBI on Thursday told banks they could keep loans to automobiles, residential housing, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) outside the purview of the cash reserve ratio (CRR), which is 4 per cent of their deposits. What’s given to these sectors can be deducted from their deposits, and the banks will not have to maintain the CRR on it. The window of opportunity would remain active between the fortnight ended January 31 and July 31. READ MORE

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported a 6 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 942.8 crore for the quarter ended December, 2019, as compared to Rs 889 crore in the corresponding period of 2018, driven by a healthy revenue growth in the US market.

Bata India: Leading footwear brand Bata India on Thursday reported a 14.75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.26 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 compared to Rs 103.05 crore in the year-ago period.



The company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107 crore for quarter ended on December 31, 2019, against Rs 109.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Akzo Nobel India: Net profit of the company rose 27.51 per cent to Rs 76.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 60.38 crore in the year-ago period. Sales declined 7.18 per cent YoY to Rs 727.03 crore.

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 32.98 per cent to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 20.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018.