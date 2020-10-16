JUST IN
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Mindtree, Cyient, Tech Mahindra, South Indian Bk

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Net profit of South Indian Bank declined 22.95% to Rs 65.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2020.

At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 75.8 points, or 0.65 per cent higher at 11,750.80, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

HCL Tech is slated to announce its financial results for the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year (Q2FY21) today. Like its peers, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech is also expected to report healthy numbers for the quarter under review. READ MORE

Earnings today: Besides HCL Tech, 5 other companies, includingBajaj Consumer Care, and Federal Bank are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Mindtree: IT services firm Mindtree posted a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore, a jump of 87.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 19.1 per cent sequentially, in the September quarter (Q2) of FY21. Its revenues remained flat YoY at Rs 1,926 crore and it witnessed a marginal 1 per cent gain sequentially.

Cyient: The company on Thursday reported a 14.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 83.9 crore for September 2020 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 98.5 crore in the year-ago period.


South Indian Bank: Net profit of South Indian Bank declined 22.95% to Rs 65.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Voltas, Amber, Blue Star: The government, as per reports, has banned the imports of air conditioners-both split and window- with refrigerants.


Tata Group stocks: The SP group, which owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has not sent any formal request or proposal to separate from the Tata group, the Tata group said in a statement Thursday.

Tech Mahindra: It has executed joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation to provide engineering services to the automotive sector.

Persistent Systems might trade actively today after the company announced that it will acquire Palo Alto-based Capiot.

Hathway Cable: Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom came in at Rs 52.22 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 08:41 IST

