Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Mindtree, Cyient, Tech Mahindra, South Indian Bk

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Happiest Minds Tech, SBI, Dhanuka Agritech
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Cyient, SBI, Cochin Shipyard, L&T Tech Services
Stocks to watch: YES Bank, UCO Bank, HCL Tech, PVR, SAIL, Vodafone Idea
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, Cipla
Stocks to watch: RIL, HUL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, AU Small Finance Bank, SIS
-
At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 75.8 points, or 0.65 per cent higher at 11,750.80, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market on Friday.
Mindtree: IT services firm Mindtree posted a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore, a jump of 87.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 19.1 per cent sequentially, in the September quarter (Q2) of FY21. Its revenues remained flat YoY at Rs 1,926 crore and it witnessed a marginal 1 per cent gain sequentially.
Cyient: The company on Thursday reported a 14.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 83.9 crore for September 2020 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 98.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Voltas, Amber, Blue Star: The government, as per reports, has banned the imports of air conditioners-both split and window- with refrigerants.
Persistent Systems might trade actively today after the company announced that it will acquire Palo Alto-based Capiot.
Hathway Cable: Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom came in at Rs 52.22 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU