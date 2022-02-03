Stocks to Watch: HDFC, Jubilant Food, IOB, ZEEL, Timken, Oil & Gas, Tyre

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a tepid note as the may look to consolidate after the strong three-day rally. Also, rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions may weigh on the market sentiment. As of 08:15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,788 as the NSE Nifty spot close of 17,780 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Thursday.

Earnings Watch: 3M India, Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Aksh Optifibre, Barbeque Nation, Brigade Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare, Coromandel International, Emami, GAIL India, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Properties, Grindwell Norton, Hawkins Cooker, Hindustan Construction (HCC), HG Infra, India Pesticides, ITC, JK Tyre, Jubilant Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, Kopran, Lupin, Lux Industries, Mahindra Holidays, Nahar Spinning Mills, Nitin Spinners, Pfizer, Pressman Advertising, Soksoft, Shanthi Gears, Simplex Trading, Tribhondas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), TGB Banquets, Thomas Cook, Titan, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages and Westlife Development are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

HDFC: The home loan financer beat street estimates by reporting 11 per cent YoY increase in Q3 net at Rs 3,261 crore in the October–December period of FY22. Net profit was aided by higher income and lower-than-expected credit loss. Analysts at Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 3,099 crore in the current quarter. READ MORE



Jubilant FoodWorks: The Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts operator reported a 7.48 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 133.19 crore for Q3FY22. Revenue grew 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,210.77 crore. The company’s board also approved a stock split in the 5:1 ratio, sub-division of equity shares from a face value of Rs 10 each to the face value of Rs 2 each. READ MORE



The media major reported 24.9 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.98 crore for Q3FY22 when compared with Rs 398.01 crore in Q3FY21. Total income also declined 22.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,130.44 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB): The public sector lender’s net profit soared 113 per cent YoY to Rs 454 crore for Q3FY22 from Rs 213 crore in Q3FY21. The bank’s NII grew 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,572 crore.

Tyre makers: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by tyre companies wherein they had challenged the regulator's order imposing penalties on them for anti-competitive practices.

In August 2018, the watchdog had imposed a total fine of more than Rs 1,788 crore on Apollo Tyres, MRF, CEAT, Birla Tyres, JK Tyre and Industries and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA). READ MORE



Apollo Tyres: The company’s Q3FY22 net profit declined 49.6 per cent YoY to Rs 223.54 crore as against Rs 443.80 crore in Q3FY21. Total income, however, grew 9.7 per cent to Rs 5,724.43 crore from Rs 5,217.42 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 894 crore in Q3FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 274 crore in Q3FY21. The net interest income (NII) rose by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,580 crore in Q3FY22. READ MORE



Balrampur Chini: The sugar major’s Q3 consolidated net profit zoomed 138.5 per cent YoY to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 26.89 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was up 13 per cent YoY at Rs 1,223.77 crore.

Timken India: The company’s Q3FY22 net soared 87.6 per cent YoY to Rs 69.80 crore when compared with Rs 37.20 crore in the corresponding year ago period. Total income grew 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 510 crore.

Oil & Gas: State-owned oil & gas companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL (India) Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will together make a 7.4 per cent higher capital expenditure in the 2022-23 fiscal (FY23), to supplement the government's massive spending programme to spur economic growth. READ MORE



Tata Consumer Products: The company posted 22.2 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 290.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, helped by volume-driven growth in the domestic market. Revenue from operations were up 4.5 per cent YoY at Rs 3,208.38 crore. READ MORE



Maruti: The country's largest carmaker said it witnessed a marginal increase in production last month. The company reported a total production of 1,61,383 units in the last month as compared to 1,60,975 units in January 2021.

Maharashtra Seamless: The company’s Q3FY22 net profit soared 72.5 per cent YoY to Rs 123.42 crore from Rs 71.54 crore in Q3FY21. Total income also zoomed 70.8 per cent YoY to Rs 968.65 crore.

Adani Green Energy: The company posted a nearly 20 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income jumped 74.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,471 crore.

Welspun Enterprises: The company reported a sharp 79 per cent YoY decline in Q3 net profit to Rs 6.30 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 30 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was down 47.1 per cent YoY at Rs 215.50 crore from Rs 407.30 crore.

RS Software: The company’s consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 4.96 crore in Q3FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 5.37 crore in Q3Fy21. Total income was down 19.2 per cent YoY at Rs 6.35 crore.