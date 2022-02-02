CCI says SC dismissed tyre companies' appeals against its order

-
ALSO READ
MRF hits 52-week low of Rs 73,111 on margin concerns; dips 9% in 3 weeks
Tyre major CEAT reports Rs 20-crore net loss in December quarter
Ceat skids 7%, hits 52-week low on Q3 loss; tyre stocks on slippery ground
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind at record high, Apollo Tyres jumps 5%
Margin pressure may continue for MRF led by raw material costs, product mix
-
Competition Commission on Wednesday said Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by tyre companies wherein they had challenged the regulator's order imposing penalties totalling over Rs 1,788 crore on them for anti-competitive practices.
In August 2018, the watchdog had imposed a total fine of more than Rs 1,788 crore on Apollo Tyres, MRF, CEAT, Birla Tyres, JK Tyre and Industries and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA).
They were found to have violated Section 3 of the Competition Act during 2011-2012. The section prohibits anti-competitive agreements.
An appeal was filed against Competition Commission of India (CCI) order before the Madras High Court and the same was dismissed on January 6, 2022.
"Aggrieved with the same, the tyre companies preferred SLPs (Special Leave Petitions) before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, which were dismissed vide its order dated 28.01.2022," the regulator said in a release on Wednesday.
CCI noted that the case was initiated on the basis of a reference received from the corporate affairs ministry and that the reference was based on a representation made by All India Tyre Dealers Federation (AITDF) to the ministry.
The regulator had found that the companies and the association indulged in cartelisation by acting in concert to increase the prices of cross ply/bias tyres variants sold by each of them in the replacement market and to limit and control production and supply in the market.
The tyre manufacturers had exchanged price-sensitive data amongst them through their the platform of ATMA, and had taken collective decisions on the prices of tyres, as per CCI.
The watchdog, citing its order, said in the release that sharing of such sensitive information made the coordination easier amongst the tyre manufacturers.
CCI imposed penalties of Rs 425.53 crore on Apollo Tyres, Rs 622.09 crore on MRF Ltd, Rs 252.16 crore on CEAT Ltd, Rs 309.95 crore on JK Tyre and Rs 178.33 crore on Birla Tyres.
It also asked them to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices.
A fine of Rs 8.4 lakh was imposed on ATMA and it was directed to disengage and disassociate itself from collecting wholesale and retail prices through the member tyre companies or otherwise. Also, certain individuals of the tyre companies and ATMA were held liable for the anti-competitive conduct, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU