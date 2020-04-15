Stocks to watch: Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Wipro, Metropolis Healthcare

At 08:36 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 180.80 points or 2 per cent higher at 9,209, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Wipro: Wipro is slated to announce its March quarter results (Q4FY20) later in the day. Most brokerages expect the company's revenue growth to come in at the lower end of the guided range of 0-2 per cent in the constant currency (CC) terms. READ MORE

Info Edge: Gurugram-based food delivery platform Zomato and e-grocer Grofers on Tuesday refuted reports that they are in acquisition or merger talks after reports surfaced that Zomato may acquire Grofers for nearly $750 million.

Hindalco: The Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco has further cemented its position as the world''s largest producer of value-added aluminium products with the completion of the USD 2.8 billion acquisition of Aleris by its wholly-owned US subsidiary Novelis Inc.

JSPL: Private steel maker JSPL has bagged an order of 2,308 tonne head hardened rails from Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation, a company official has said. These special rails are used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects.

JSW Steel: Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it has placed JSW Steel's ratings under review for downgrade. The ratings outlook has been revised to under review from stable, the global ratings agency said in a statement.

Motherson Sumi: The board of the company has given in-principle approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore to enhance liquidity during the uncertain times of coronavirus pandemic.

Metropolis Healthcare: According to a report by MoneyControl, private equity giant Carlyle is set to sell stake in Metropolis Healthcare via block deal.



Biocon Ltd and Mylan N.V. on Tuesday announced the launch of Fulphila®, a biosimilar to Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) in Australia.



on Tuesday (14 April) said its value of production (VoP) rose 21% to Rs 985 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) compared with Rs 814.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 (FY19).

Pharma: As per reports, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cleared the manufacturing facilities of four Indian pharmaceutical companies - Lupin, Biocon, Strides Pharma, and DR Reddy's.

M&M: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)'s long-term issuer rating at 'IND AAA' while maintaining 'stable' outlook.

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said that it is donating 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to authorities as part of its ongoing initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts.

HCL Technologies announced the general availability (GA) of HCL Domino Volt, a new low-code capability built on the HCL Domino platform. HCL Technologies said that this release continues HCL's commitment to transform over 10 million enterprise-grade apps powering business for more than 15,000 customers. Domino Volt is powered by Domino. Domino has always been a leader in application development, business transformation, and automation.





Apollo Tyres on Tuesday (14 April) announced that its board will meet on 17 April 2020 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.