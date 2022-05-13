Stocks to Watch: L&T, Tata Motors, Siemens, Apollo Tyres, HCC, HP Adhesives

Today: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are likely to start trade on Friday on global cues have turned encouraging, mainly Asian . As of 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty May futures quoted at 15,980 as against the spot Nifty close of 15,808 on Thursday.

Primary Market Update

The second largest IPO of the year - Delhivery was subscription just 23 per cent at the end of Day 2 of the offer period. The retail investors’ quota was subscribed up to 40 per cent of the limit. The offer closes today.

Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO was subscribed 4.4 times at the end of Day 2 of the offer period. Retail investors bid for 7.5 times their allotted quota, while non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 2.6 times ahead of the final day.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Rs 538.61 crore IPO was subscribed up to 1.2 times as the offer closed on Thursday. Retail and institutional quota was subscribed 1.3 times each.

Meanwhile, following are the stocks that are likely to see some action in trades on Friday.

Earnings Watch: Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Carborundum Universal, CESC, DB Corp, Eicher Motors, Elgi Equipments, Emami, Escorts, Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Paper, Nazara Technologies, REC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, SBI, Sharda Cropchem, Sigachi Industries, Tech Mahindra, Triveni Turbine, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India and Vakrangee are some of the notable companies scheduled to announce on Friday.

Tata Motors: The auto major reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585.34 crore in the same period last financial year. Total revenue, however, was down 11.5 per cent YoY at Rs 78,439.06 crore. JLR posted a revenue of £4.8 bn. READ MORE

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company’s consolidated net profit rose nearly 10 per cent YoY to Rs 3,621 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, amid higher fuel and commodity prices. Total revenue too was up 10 per cent at Rs 52,851 crore, marginally below street estimates. READ MORE

GAIL India: Business Standard has learnt that after highways and power infrastructure, the next sector of government-owned infrastructure that might be monetised through the infrastructure investment route (InvIT) could be gas pipelines, with GAIL (India) submitting a proposal to monetise about Rs 5,000 crore. READ MORE

Apollo Tyres: The company’s Q4 net profit declined 60.5 per cent to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with Rs 287.27 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, grew 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 5,615.50 crore.

Hindustan Construction (HCC): The company reported a sharp 80.3 per cent fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 31 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 157 crore in the year ago quarter. Total income, however, was up 24 per cent YoY at Rs 2,920.60 crore.

Siemens: The company reported a flat growth in Q4 net at Rs 328.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 328.30 crore in the year ago period. Total income was up 8.3 per cent from at Rs 3,692.30 crore from Rs 3,408.30 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company reported a rise of 20 per cent in its consolidated profit at Rs 450 crore in quarter ended March 2022. The consolidated revenue for Q4 FY22 grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 6,962 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company informed the exchanges that it has won new orders worth Rs 4,474 crore at the consolidated level. The company received orders from India and international in the power transmission business of Rs 1,957 crore (including orders of Rs 500 crore in March 2022).

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported a turnaround in Q4 – by posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 119 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, on improving its net interest margin and credit costs. The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 648 crore in Q4FY21. The company’s net interest margins (NIM), on consolidated basis, improved to 9.5 per cent. READ MORE

Future Retail: The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday gave Future Retail more time to file its reply to the insolvency petition moved by Bank of India. The matter will be next heard on June 6. READ MORE

South Indian Bank: The bank reported a massive 40-fold jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 272.04 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter year ago. Total income, however, declined 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,839.38 crore.

HP Adhesives: The company’s net profit plunged 82.7 per cent to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 when compared with Rs 3.99 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 23 per cent YoY at Rs 50.83 crore.

Welspun Enterprises: The company posted 33.2 per cent jump in Q4FY22 net profit when compared with Rs 39.72 crore in Q4Fy21. Total income, however, was down 5.6 per cent at Rs 477.65 crore.

Tube Investments of India: The company’s net profit grew by 5.6 per cent to Rs 136.36 crore in Q4FY22 when compared with Rs 129.12 crore in Q4FY21. Total income was up 17.6 per cent at Rs 1,772.21 crore from Rs 1,507.06 crore.

National Peroxide: The company significantly narrowed down its Q4 loss to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 8.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was down 23.5 per cent at Rs 51.75 crore on a YoY basis.

Matrimony.com: The company’s board announced a share buyback programme at Rs 1,150 per share. The company has allotted Rs 75 crore and plans to acquire up to 6.52 lakh shares through the buyback route. The record date will be announced later.

Pradeep Metals: The company’s net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 3.86 crore in Q4FY22 when compared with Rs 1.79 crore in Q4FY21. Total income was up 45.6 per cent YoY at Rs 62.52 crore in the March ended quarter.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the only stocks in the F&O ban period on Friday.