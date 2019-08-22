Stocks to watch: LIC Hsg Fin, Reliance Naval, NMDC, autos, Coffee Day, BHEL

At 08:29 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 10,912, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that are likely to trade actively in today's trading session -

DHFL: The troubled Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation (DHFL) has proposed a conversion of lenders’ debt into equity for the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in the company at a price of Rs 54 a share. Some of the banks in the consortium, however, are not comfortable about taking a majority stake in the company. READ MORE

NBFCs, HFCs: Capital regulator Sebi on Wednesday announced easing of its norms for buyback of shares by listed companies, especially those having subsidiaries in housing finance and NBFC sectors. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE

LIC Housing Finance: Some big investors are likely to sell around 6.7 per cent shares of LIC Housing Finance on Thursday, according to a report by The Economic Times.





Coffee Day Enterprises: The company clarified on Wednesday that report saying 'ITC considering to pick a stake in Coffee Day' was factually incorrect and the company was unaware of the said



Auto companies: The government has no specific deadline in mind for automakers to switch to electric mobility, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

BHEL: India Ratings and Research (Ind-RA) on Wednesday reaffirmed the company's long term issuer rating at IND AA+ but downgraded the outlook.

NMDC: Mines Tribunal on Wednesday issued a stay order on the decision of the Karnataka government to withdraw extension of the mining lease of Donimalai mine.

Reliance Naval: Morgan Stanley Mauritius Company sold 5,309,675 shares of the company on Wednesday at Rs 1.28 apiece, according to bulk deal data on BSE.

State Bank of India (SBI): HSBC has maintained buy rating on State Bank of India with a target price of ₹400. Gradually improving financial performance amid subdued external climate has led to a hesitant rerating in the stock, said HSBC.

Dilip Buildcon will hold a board meet on August 26 to consider the proposal for divestment of wholly-owned subsidiaries (WOS) of the company, it said in a filing to BSE.