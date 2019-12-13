Stocks to watch: Metal stocks, Wipro, IndiGo, Bank of Baroda, Biocon

At 08:36 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 12,055, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Metal stocks: President Donald Trump signed off on a phase-one trade deal with China, averting the December 15 introduction of a new wave of U.S. tariffs on about $160 billion of consumer goods from the Asian nation. READ MORE

Telecom stocks: Trai has hinted it may be open to the idea of setting a minimum tariff for calls and data to ensure viability of the sector. READ MORE

Wipro: has been awarded a strategic multi-year cyber governance, cloud and infrastructure services transformation engagement by Tokyo-based Olympus.

InterGlobe Aviation: November market share at 47.5 percent in November 2019 vs 47.4 percent in November 2018.

Bank of Baroda: Lender allotted 65.1 crore equity shares aggregating to Rs 7,000 crore to the government on a preferential basis.

VIP Industries: Jogendra Sethi resigned as CFO.

Biocon Ltd: The company has expanded exclusive licensing agreement with US-based biotechnology firm Equillium Inc for itolizumab to include Australia and New Zealand.