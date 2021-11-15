Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Naukri, ONGC, Hindalco, Nalco, SpiceJet, Coal India

The are likely to start trade for the week on a positive note given the cues from the overseas and SGX Nifty. At 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty was quoted at 18,218 as against the spot Nifty close of 18,103 on Friday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.

Nykaa: After bumper listing gains, the stock will again be in focus as the fashion and cosmetics online retailer reported 96 per cent YoY plunge in Q2 net profit to Rs 1.1 crore in the September quarter. The company’s revenue, however, increased 47 per cent YoY to Rs 885 crore. READ MORE



Tata Consumer Products: The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of Tata SmartFoodz Limited (TSFL) from Tata Industries Limited, for a cash consideration of Rs 395 crore. READ MORE



Reported the highest-ever quarterly profit by any Indian company till date. At Rs 18,348 crore, the standalone net profit for the second quarter of FY22 was up 565.3 per from Rs 2,758 crore in the comparable period of the previous financial year. READ MORE The Aditya Birla group’s holding firm consolidated revenue for the September quarter was up 26 per cent at Rs 22,564 crore while its profit after tax jumped 41 per cent to Rs 1,359 crore on a year-on-year basis. READ MORE Reported an all-time high consolidated net profit of Rs 3,417 crore in the September quarter, up nearly nine-fold from the corresponding period last year, primarily because of a low base. READ MORE Posted a net loss of Rs 7,132 crore in the second quarter of FY22 as the telecom company continued to struggle with high finance costs and subscriber loss. In the same period last year, it had reported a net loss of Rs 7,218 crore. READ MORE September 2021 quarter net profit soared to Rs 8,355.72 crore when compared with Rs 51.15 crore in September 2020 quarter, mainly on account of exceptional gains. Total income rose 40 per cent to Rs 395.72 crore from Rs 282.42 crore.

SpiceJet: Reported widening of net loss to Rs 561.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against a a net loss of Rs 112.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiascal. Total income rose to Rs 1,538.6 crore from Rs 1,292.9 crore. READ MORE



National Aluminium (Nalco): Reported almost seven-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 747.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30 when compared with 107.27 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated income increased by 51.5 per cent to Rs 3,634.59 crore from Rs 2,399.05 crore. READ MORE



Ashok Leyland: Q2FY22 net loss narrowed to Rs 83 crore when compared with a net loss of Rs 147 crore in Q2FY21. Total income surged 57 per cent YoY to Rs 4,458 crore from Rs 2,837 crore. READ MORE



Coal India: Reported an almost flat consolidated net profit of Rs 2,936.91 for the quarter ended September 30. Its consolidated revenue from operations during July-September 2021 increased to Rs 23,291.08 crore, compared with Rs 21,153.07 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE



Motherson Sumi: Auto components major reported a 76 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 93.04 crore in the second quarter ended September, hit by global automotive supply chain disruptions. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,076.39 crore as against Rs 14,957.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Future Enterprises: Reported a net loss of Rs 257.69 crore for Q2FY22. Net loss in Q2FY21 stood at Rs 261.13 crore. Total income, however, jumped 4-fold YoY to Rs 521.20 crore from Rs 129.99 crore.

Zee Media: Posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 102.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.53 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, however, increased 37.8 per cent YoY to Rs 206.14 crore from Rs 149.61 crore in the quarter under review.

McLeod Russel: Recorded a 19.3 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.62 crore in the quarter ended September 30, on lower tea prices and higher wage cost. READ MORE



Godrej Industries: Q2FY22 net profit rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 192.05 crore from Rs 164.09 crore in Q2FY21. Total income increased 36.3 per cent to Rs 3,501.85 crore from Rs 2,569.16 crore.

Speciality Restaurants: Reports turnaround in September 2021 quarter with a net profit of Rs 2.73 crore as against a net loss of Rs 14.13 crore in the September 2020 quarter. Total income grew 3-fold to Rs 64.29 crore from Rs 20.88 crore in the same period.

PC Jewellers: Q2 net loss widened to Rs 75.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 when compared with a net loss of Rs 48.43 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, surged 49.6 per cent to Rs 561.86 crore from Rs 375.64 crore in the same period.

Atul Auto: Reported a net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in Q2FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 0.75 crore. Total income was up 7.5 per cent YoY at Rs 82.78 crore from Rs 77.04 crore in the same period.

Omax Autos: Reported a net loss of Rs 3.58 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 5.83 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was down 10.5 per cent YoY at Rs 50.57 crore from Rs 56.50 crore.

Jindal Polyfilms: Q2FY22 net rose marginally to Rs 253.87 crore from Rs 249.93 crore in Q2FY21. Total income grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 1,532.26 crore from Rs 1,118.12 crore in the same period.

Eros International: Q2FY22 net loss narrows to Rs 14.56 crore when compared with a loss of Rs 28.47 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was down marginally at Rs 105..07 crore from Rs 106.33 crore.

Honeywell Automation: Q2 net declined 16.8 per cent YoY for the quarter ended September 2021 when compared with Rs 774.05 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was down 2 per cent at Rs 758.16 crore from Rs 774.05 crore.

Earnings Today: Binani Industries, Rajesh Exports, Tinplate Company of India are some of the prominent companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Stocks in F&O ban: Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, National Aluminium (Nalco), PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.