Nalco reports seven-fold jump in profit to Rs 747.80 crore in Q2

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported the almost seven-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 747.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 107.27 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a BSE filing.
The consolidated income of the company during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 3,634.59 crore, over Rs 2,399.05 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
Nalco is a navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines.The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal, and power.
