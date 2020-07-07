Stocks to watch: PVR, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, NBCC

At 08:36 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 25.70 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 10,734.80, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HUL, Emami: In an interim relief to Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which recently dropped the word 'Fair' from its skin cream for men and renamed it 'Glow & Handsome', the Bombay High Court on Monday said FMCG firm Emami, that has its own 'Glow and Handsome' cream, shall give HUL seven days prior notice before initiating legal proceedings ontrademarks.

PVR Ltd: The company's board has approved the issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders for an amount aggregating up to Rs 30,000 lakhs. The price of rights issue is set at Rs 784 apiece. The issue will open on July 17 and close on July 31.

Bajaj Finance: In its quarterly update, Bajaj Finance has said, its asset under management (AUM) under moratorium has reduced to 15.5 per cent at the end of June quarter of FY21 from 27 per cent at the end of April 30. New loans booked by the financier plummeted 76.3 per cent to 1.7 million in Q1FY20 compared to 7.3 million in Q1FY20.



Bandhan Bank: In its quarterly update, the lender said its loans and advances grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 74,325 crore and total deposits rose by 35 per cent. CASA deposits increased 47 per cent YoY to Rs 22,473 crore. Besides, the bank said it meet on July 15 to consider and approve financial result for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2020.



on Monday said the company's securities issuance committee has given its go-ahead to rights issue of equity shares to the promoters and promoter group to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said its board will consider a proposal to raise capital through a mix of both equity and debt on July 9.

Canara Bank: State-run Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra on Monday announced reduction in their marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively, across all tenors, effective July 7. Besides, Canara Bank will consider fund-raising on Friday, July 10.

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Monday said in its quarterly update that it expected to post mid single-digit sales growth in the April-June period (Q1) in India, driven by higher volumes. The India business contributes 55 per cent to GCPL's overall revenue.

Axis Bank: reports say the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed Axis Bank to sell certain securities to recover dues worth up to Rs 21.61 crore in the Modex International Securities Ltd case.

NBCC: State-run construction major NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 41 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 83.77 crore.