Stocks to watch: Realty stocks, Lupin, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Titan Co

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 26.50 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 11,935, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: Lupin, Tata Steel, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Tata Steel are among 79 companies scheduled to report their September quarter results today.

ZEEL: Zee Entertainment’s (Zee’s) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka has been reappointed to the position, effective January 1 next year, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, as lenders prepare to sell their pledged shares. READ MORE

Realty stocks: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government and Reserve Bank are working to resolve the issues being faced by realty sector.

Manappuram Finance: According to a report by MoneyControl, Baring Private Equity Partners India is planning to exit its eight-year investment in Kerala based gold loan company Manappuram Finance.

Results impact Titan: Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday posted a 3.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 311.65 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 301.11 crore for the July-September period of 2018-19.

Tech Mahindra: IT firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday posted 5.6% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,124 crore for the September quarter, and said it will acquire US-based Born Group at an enterprise value of $95 million (approximately Rs 671 crore).

Gujarat Gas: The revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,512.9 crore and Net profit increased YoY to Rs 517.3 crore versus Rs 41.1 crore on account of tax write back of Rs 255.9 crore.

Divi's Laboratories: Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 11.62 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.