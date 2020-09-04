Stocks to watch: RIL, Infosys, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Tata Motors, KEC Int'l

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 155 points, or 1.34 per cent lower at 11,394.80, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

RIL: Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Voadfone Idea: The company's board is scheduled to meet today to consider raising of funds.



Banking stocks: The Supreme Court on Thursday said those accounts that had not been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) as on August 31 should not be declared bad loans until the case was disposed of. READ MORE

Tata Motors: During August 2020, the Tata group flagship sold 18,580 units against 7,316 a year ago, a year-on-year jump of 154 per cent. Its previous high was in March 2018, when it sold 20,266 units. During the month, it has also seen its market share jump 500 bps to 8 per cent YoY.

Infosys on Thursday announced it has acquired US-based product design firm Kaleidoscope Innovation for $42 million (Rs 309 crore) to expand its engineering service offerings in medical devices, consumer and industrial across America.



On the results front, a total of 68 companies including Nalco, Future Retail, and Jubilant Life Sciences, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

ITC: The company's board today will consider a proposal for amalgamation of Sunrise Foods, Hobbits International Foods and Sunrise Sheetgrah with the company. All three are wholly owned subsidiaries of ITC.

Trident: The company informed that normalcy in operations has been restored in the manufacturing operaons at Budni, Madhya Pradesh.

KEC International: The company has won orders worth Rs 1,401 crore.

5paisa: The company to raise capital up to Rs 900 crore.



Allcargo Logistics is considering listing its international business on a European exchange, Bloomberg reported.