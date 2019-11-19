Stocks to watch: SBI Life, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel, Shree Cement

-
At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 13 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 11,910, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -
Telecom stocks: Incumbent telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, bruised by fierce competition to keep prices low, will hike tariffs starting December 1, the companies said in a surprise announcement on Monday. The first telecom tariff hike in several years follows record second-quarter losses reported by the two operators.
SBI Life: Carlyle is expected to sell 3 per cent stake in SBI Life in a block deal today.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel plans to cut around 3,000 jobs across its European operations as it wrestles with excess supply, said a Reuters report.
YES Bank: Embattled private sector lender YES Bank has the option to extend the deadline on the binding offer made by a US-based investor to invest $1.2 billion as equity in the bank. The deadline for the binding offer by investors to pick up sizeable equity in the bank expires on November 30. READ MORE
IT stocks: India's information technology services companies may shed 30,000 to 40,000 middle-level employees this year as growth slows down, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said Monday.
Shree Cement: The cement maker is at an advanced stage of raising more than Rs 2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, according to a report by business daily Mint.
