Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero Moto, L&T, Axis Bk, Titan

At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 12.25 points, or 0.10 per cent lower at 11,862.80, indicating a subdued start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors’ consolidated loss for the quarter ended September more than doubled over the year-ago period. But a better geographic mix and a higher contribution by the expensive models to the overall sales helped the owner of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) beat Street estimates.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The company posted revenues of Rs 25,785 crore for the September 2020 quarter, up 22 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

L&T: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is scheduled to announce its September quarter result of the current fiscal year (Q2FY21) on Wednesday, October 28. It is expected to post muted numbers for the quarter though the strong contribution of its service business is likely to moderate the impact.

Axis Bank: Mumbai-based Axis Bank may report up to 145 per cent sequential improvement in its net profit at Rs 2,700 crore when it declares its September quarter results (Q2FY21) on Wednesday, October 28.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings of FY21 (Q2FY21) on Wednesday. Brokerages expect the two-wheeler manufacturer to report up to 13 per cent increase in profit while revenues are expected to rise over 20 per cent, led by volume growth and increase in realisation.

Earnings today: Besides L&T, Axis Bank, and Hero MotoCorp, 66 other companies, including Dr Reddy's, Titan, Can Fin Homes, CG Power, MCX, RBL Bank, Marico, and Thyrocare are slated to announce their quarterly numbers today.

Nippon Life: Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 6.21 per cent YoY to Rs 145.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. Sales declined 13.85 per cent to Rs 258.66 crore for the quarter under review.

JM Financial on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.06 crore for the quarter to September, a growth of 7.31 per cent over the same period last fiscal, despite a 5.6 per cent decline in revenue due to the pandemic.



Cochin Shipyard and M/s. Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for co-operation in the areas of design, ship building, ship repair, marine equipment manufacturing, besides training & skill development.