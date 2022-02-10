Stocks to Watch: Tata Power, Airtel, Nykaa, ACC, NDTV, Aurobindo, Petronet

The key benchmark indices are likely to take cues from the RBI policy meeting outcome for market direction. As of 07:55 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,516, indicating a marginal gain of 30-odd points at the opening bell. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Thursday.

Earnings Watch: ABB, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Cummins India, Esab India, GVK Power & Infra, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Hindustan Motors, HP Adhesives, Indian Hume Pipes, Indo Rama Synthetics, Insecticides India, IRB Infrastructure, IRFC, KCP Sugar, Kesoram Industries, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Brothers, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mindspace Business Parks, Mirc Electronics, MRF, Novartis India, Page Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Quess Corp, RCF, Reliance Power, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, SJVN, Speciality Restaurants, Strides Pharma Science, Sunflag Iron, Sun Tv, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Trigyn Technologies, Titagarh Wagons, Universal Cables, Walchandnagar Industries, Welspun Corp, Whirlpool of India, Wonderla Holidays, Zee Media and Zomato are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

SAIL: The steel major’s Q3 consolidated net profit grew 4.3 per cent to Rs 1,528.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 1,466.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income jumped 27 per cent YoY to Rs 25,398.37 crore from Rs 19,997.31 crore.

Tata Power: The power generating company registered a 71.6 per cent YoY increase in net profit during Q3FY22 to Rs 425.8 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 43.6 per cent YoY to Rs 10,913.1 crore.



Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 303 crore in third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22) from Rs 329 crore a year ago (Q3FY21). Total retail disbursals stood at Rs 2,800 crore in Q3FY22.



The telecom major's chief executive officer Gopal Vittal hinted at another hike in tariff in 2022 as the telecom sector battles cost pressures and prepares for 5G service rollout. Vittal said he expects a tariff hike some time in 2022 and that could happen after 3-4 months depending upon subscriber growth and competitive dynamics and added that he was hoping average revenue per user (ARPU) to rise from the current Rs 163 to Rs 200. The e-commerce company reported a 59 per cent YoY drop in Q3FY22 net at Rs 28 crore. Total revenue however increased 36 per cent YoY to Rs 1,098 crore. The company's consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 49 per cent YoY to Rs 2,044 crore. The gas supplier has pre-poned the supply of gas from the US and is looking to contract more LNG next year as it doubles down efforts to secure affordable energy supplies, said chairman Manoj Jain. The company's Q3FY22 consolidated net declined 2.2 per cent to Rs 3,292.97 crore when compared with Rs 3,367.71 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 10,723.61 crore.

ACC: The cement major posted a 40.5 per cent YoY decline in Q3FY22 net at Rs 280.90 crore when compared with Rs 472.40 crore in Q3FY21. Total income however was up 1.9 per cent at Rs 4,225.80 crore.

NDTV: The company’s consolidated net profit surged 31.6 per cent to Rs 29.87 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 22.69 crore in Q3Fy21. Total income was up 6.8 per cent YoY at Rs 117.32 crore.

Engineers India (EIL): The company’s Q3 net more-than-halved to Rs 40.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 88 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income declined 18.1 per cent YoY to Rs 692.10 crore.

STC India: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.54 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 30.40 crore from Rs 29.03 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a steep 79.5 per cent fall in Q3 net profit for the quarter ended December 2021 at Rs 604.20 as against Rs 2,947.60 crore in the year ago period. Total income was down 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 6,002.20 crore.

Petronet LNG: The company’s Q3FY22 net surged 38.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,143.50 crore from Rs 823 crore in Q3FY21. Total income rose 16.5 per cent to Rs 12,597.20 crore.

Prestige Estates: The company’s net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 121.30 crore in Q3FY22 when compared with Rs 54.60 crore in Q3FY21. Total income, however, was down 2.6 per cent YoY at Rs 1,081.70 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the only two stocks in the F&O ban period on Thursday.