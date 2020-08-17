Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, RIL, Berger Paints

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 87 points, or 0.78 per cent higher at 11,273.50 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

ICICI Bank: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has raised Rs 15,000 crore (about $ two billion) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares (418.99 million) at issue price of Rs 358 per share. In a separate development, the United States’ top regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating ICICI Bank for alleged irregularities in certain borrower loan accounts, leading to incorrect asset classification.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel: Tata Group may sell stake in JLR, UK steel plant as talks with British govt fail. A former director of Tata Steel and Tata Motors said with the European operations of both companies bleeding the finances of their parent companies, the group would have to come up with a solution soon. READ MORE



Earnings today: Can Fin Homes, Petronet LNG, and Suven Pharmaceuticals are among the 37 companies set to report their quarterly earnings.

Berger Paints: Berger Paints India Ltd on Friday reported a 91.44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended June, hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue from operations dropped 45.77 per cent to Rs 930.76 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,716.53 crore earlier.

RIL: In a bid to strengthen its e-commerce position, Reliance Industries (RIL) is in talks to acquire online furniture brand Urban Ladder and milk delivery platform Milkbasket, The Times of India reported.

PI Industries: The company on Friday informed that Mr Subhash Anand, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has decided to step down due to personal reasons and has requested for early relieving.

MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is all set to launch the country's first bullion index, Bulldex, on August 24. "MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index Futures contracts, expiring September, October and November, will be available for trading with effect from August 24," the commodity exchange said in a circular on Saturday.

Lupin: The pharma company announced that the Phase 3 study of Solosec® (secnidazole) has showed a clinically and statistically significant response rate.

Telecom stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel will remain in focus as the Supreme Court will again hear the AGR case today. In last week's hearing, the Supreme Court had directed telecom companies under insolvency to submit details of spectrum sharing agreements that they have entered into.

Wipro: Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for $22.4 million (about Rs 169 crore).

Infosys: Bobby Parikh, who was appointed a board member of Infosys Ltd just a month back, finds himself in a controversy with the firm's audit committee imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him for an "inadvertent" trade.

Majesco: The company has allotted 6,69,697 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to employees, who exercised their vested options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.



Stocks related to infrastructure and optical fiber network sectors might also trade actively today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in his latest Independence Day speech.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore for the April-June period of 2019-20.

Dilip Buildcon: Net profit of the company declined 73.61 per cent to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 102.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.





Fortis Healthcare: The company on Friday reported a loss before tax of Rs 208.26 crore for the first quarter of the financial year, against a profit before tax of Rs 52.29 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter fell by 47 per cent to Rs 610 crore.

SJVN has bagged 100 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat at Rs 2.80 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis.

NTPC: The power major's consolidated net profit declined 5.87% to Rs 2948.94 crore on 2.57% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 26194.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.



Sun TV has reported a 40 per cent drop in profit before tax of Rs 352.38 crore during the quarter ended June 30, as compared to Rs 587.01 crore, a year ago.