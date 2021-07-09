Stocks to watch: TCS, Bharat Dynamics, Tata Steel, BoB, Delta Corp

-
-
SGX Nifty traded 42 points or 0.26 per cent down at 15,668 around 8.40 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Friday.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Results today: A total of 15 companies, including Delta Corp, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, and Vikas Lifecare are set to release quarterly earnings on Friday.
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Q1 FY22 performance missed estimates even as the net profit jumped 28.5 per cent YoY to Rs 9,008 crore and revenue rose 18.5 per cent YoY to Rs 45,411 crore. According to Bloomberg poll, analysts were estimating revenue of Rs 45,767.5 crore and net profit of Rs 9,391.9 crore for the quarter gone by. READ MORE
Bharat Dynamics: The company signed a contract worth about Rs 499 crore with Ministry of Defence for manufacture and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force.
Tata Steel: CARE upgraded long term credit rating for Tata Steel to AA+ from AA and the outlook to Stable from Negative.
Union Bank of India: The lender said it has accepted bids to raise up to Rs 1,150 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.
CDSL: Leading depository CDSL on Thursday said the number of active demat accounts opened with it has reached 4-crore mark. CDSL, which began operations in 1999, had 1 crore active demat accounts in September 2015, crossed 2 crore in January 2020, 3 crore in January 2021 and 4 crore in July 2021.
CIL: State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Thursday said it has inked a pact for purchase of 11 Russian rope shovels for nearly Rs 1,462 crore. Electric rope shovels play a vital role in opencast mines for loading of material.
STFC: Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Thursday said it has received Rs 312.50 crore from its promoter Shriram Capital Finance in lieu of allotment of preference shares and warrants.
Tata Motors: The auto major has inked a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the largest commercial vehicle financier in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a collaborative effort to offer financing options to its customers.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company has completed the acquisition of 20 per cent of the Equity Share Capital of Ideal Finance Limited from its existing shareholders, resulting in an increase in MMFSL’s stake in Ideal Finance from 38.20 per cent to 58.20 per cent.
Phillips Carbon Black: CRISIL has assigned A1+ rating to the captioned debt programme.
Bank of Baroda: The company has appointed Alok Vajpeyi as shareholder director of the bank. The board has also approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore.
