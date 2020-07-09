Stocks to watch: TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Can Fin Homes, South Indian Bank

At 08:45 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 36.30 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 10,718.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

TCS: The IT major is scheduled to announce its June quarter results later in the day. The company, according to analysts, may post up to 7 per cent decline in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms on a sequential basis owing to anticipated pressure in travel, transportation, energy, retail, and manufacturing segments due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. READ MORE

ICICI Bank: Private sector lender ICICI Bank plans to raise upto Rs 15,000 crore to support business growth and create a buffer to absorb any shocks from economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SBI, YES Bank: The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has got board approval to invest a maximum of Rs 1,760 in private lender YES Bank’s follow-on public offer (FPO). SBI already holds 48.21 per cent in the private lender after it invested more than Rs 6,000 crore to rescue it.

That apart, SBI, in an exchange filing, informed that SBICAP, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will invest in lnvestec Capital Services to form a joint venture entity.

Can Fin Homes: The Board of Can Fin Homes will meet on 17 July 2020 will consider raising funds by way of issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement and/or preferential issue to promoters or rights issue and/ or any other permissible securities.

South Indian Bank: South Indian Bank on Wednesday reported a 11 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 82 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal year. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 73 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Signaling a steady revival of the retail segment amid covid-19 pandemic, Phoenix Mills has launched India’s first shopping mall post lockdown period in Lucknow.