Stocks to watch: TCS, IRCTC, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Federal-Mogul

At 09:03 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 67 points, or 0.5 per cent lower at 13,509.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday said its up to Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.

IRCTC: The government will sell up to 20 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation through an offer for sale on Thursday and Friday to raise Rs 4,374 crores. The OFS price was set at Rs 1,367 per share. Non-retail investors can put up their bids on Thursday while retail investors can subscribe on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it would increase the prices of its vehicles from January owing to the significant increase in the cost of raw materials.

Mahindra & Mahindra has subscribed to 1,050 equity shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland, a subsidiary of the company, as per reports.

Federal-Mogul: The company said that IEH FMGI Holdings LLC, promoter of the company, announced an offer for the sale of 1,15,43,531 equity shares.

Varroc Engineering: VarrocCorp Holding BV, the Netherlands ("VCHBV"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has acquired a balance 30 per cent stake i.e. 60,000 equity shares of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS S.R.L ("Varroc Elba") held by the other JV Partner, ELBA SA, Romania for an aggregate consideration of €1.05M (euros one million fifty thousand only).

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come up with a draft circular for declaration of dividend by NBFCs, wherein it has proposed that NBFCs should have at least 15 per cent Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) for the last 3 years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare a dividend.