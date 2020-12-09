NBFCs with 15% CRAR for 3 years may be allowed to pay dividend: RBI

-
ALSO READ
NBFCs likely to see up to 250 bps increase in delinquencies in FY21: Crisil
RBI proposes liquidity enhancing measures for RRBs, directions to come soon
More pincer moves: Shadow banks may soon be governed by regulatory regime
FIDC seeks NBFCs' exemption from restriction on opening of current accounts
Declining long-term market funding for NBFCs a concern, says RBI
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come up with a draft circular for declaration of dividend by NBFCs, wherein it has proposed that NBFCs should have at least 15 per cent Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) for the last 3 years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare a dividend.
The RBI has sought comments on the draft circular from NBFCs, industry participants and other interested parties by December 24.
"Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) and Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI) should have CRAR of at least 15 per cent for last 3 years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare dividend," said the draft circular.
It has also suggested that NBFCs should have leverage ratio of less than seven for the last three years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare a dividend.
Further, it has proposed that the Core Investment Company (CIC) should have Adjusted Net Worth (ANW) of at least 30 per cent of its aggregate risk weighted assets on balance sheet and risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items for last 3 years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare dividend.
It has also said that the net NPA ratio should be less than 6 per cent in each of the last three years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare dividend.
The circular said that the guidelines will be applicable for dividend to be declared for the financial year beginning April 01, 2020 (FY 2020-21) onwards.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU