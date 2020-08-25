Stocks to watch: Telcos, Axis Bank, LIC Housing Finance, IRB Infra, IBHFL

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 36.85 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 11,515 levels, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session

Telcos, banks: Shares of telecom companies and select banks may trade actively as the Supreme Court Monday observed that if telecom companies are unwilling to pay their dues, it would direct the Union government to cancel their spectrum allocation and licence.

JK Paper: It has temporary closed production operations at manufacturing facility of The Sirpur Paper Mills Limited, subsidiary of the Company, due to Covid-19.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender on Monday it has reduced the size of the stake that it plans to buy in Max Life Insurance to 17 per cent from 29 per cent. Its move comes months after media reports said the deal, announced in April, ran into a regulatory roadblock over certain clauses in the agreement.

LIC Housing Finance Monday announced its Q1 results in which its net profit rose 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 817.48 crore. Net interest income grew marginally to Rs 1,221 crore while net interest margin declined to 2.32 per cent from 2.41 per cent for the same period in the previous year.

Earnings today: A total of 76 companies including Can Fin Homes, Atul Auto are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.



ICICI Bank: Societe Generale on Monday offloaded shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction. As per the block deal data on the BSE, 9 million scrips of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip.

IRB Infra: Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: According to a report by Business Standard, Indiabulls Housing Finance is in the final stages of negotiating a deal with Oaktree to raise $200 million (Rs 1,500 crore) in debt

Globus Spirits: Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 161.45% to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

JSW Energy: The company's CFO Jyoti Kumar Agarwal has resigned.

Phoenix Mills: As per reports, the company's promoters may sell up to 7.3 per cent stake via block deal today. The floor price is set at Rs 665 per share.

Nocil: Net profit of the company declined 63.66 per cent to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.