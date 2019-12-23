Stocks to watch: Titan, Tata Motors, Nestle, YES Bank, RIL, IT firms, GAIL

At 08:33 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 0.50 points up at 12,293, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Sensex changes: Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, YES Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE’s benchmark Sensex from today. Instead, UltraTech Cement, Titan Co and Nestle India will be added to the index. Besides, UPL and Dabur India will be added to the S&P BSE Sensex 50, replacing Indiabulls Housing Finance and YES Bank.

Banks to remain in focus as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to launch its US Fed-style "Operation Twist" on Monday where it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court (HC) seeking to block its $15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any final liability of dues on the company. That apart, reports say Indian Railways is in talks with Reliance Jio on tower use.

IndiGo: The government has stepped up scrutiny of engines on Airbus SE’s A320neo jets, forcing IndiGo to have to replace more than previously estimated.

IT stocks: Indian information technology (IT) companies are likely to have an edge over their global counterparts when some of the biggest outsourcing contracts come up for renewal in 2020. READ MORE

Bharti Infratel: The government is unlikely to clear the proposed merger of Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers by the December 24 deadline, said a report by The Economic Times.

Reliance Infra: The company has won an arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), The Economic Times reported.

GAIL: The Department of Telecommunications has sought Rs 1.72 lakh crore in past statutory dues from state-owned gas utility GAIL India following the Supreme Court's ruling on revenues that need to be taken into consideration for payment of government dues.



IDBI Bank: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank expected to come out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in the last quarter of the current fiscal with the support of capital infusion and recovery from large IBC cases.



KEC International: KEC International, the flagship company of the RPG Group, on Saturday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,520 crore across various business verticals.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said Reserve Bank of India has found that it has under-reported bad loans by Rs 884 crore in the year ended 31 March 2019.

Rallis India: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, approved the merger of Metahelix Life Sciences with Rallis India.