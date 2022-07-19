Stocks to Watch Today: IndusInd Bank, Delhivery, Websol, BoM, Alok Inds

Today: The are likely to start trade with a negative note tracking the losses in the global peers. As of 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,169, indicating a gap-down of over 100 points on the Nifty 50 benchmark.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to see some action in trades on Tuesday.

Earnings Watch: Ambuja Cements, AU Small Finance Bank (SFB), DCM Shriram, Hatsun Agro Products, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, L&T Finance Holdings, Network 18, Polycab India, Rallis India and were some of the prominent companies to announce today.

(HUL) Q1 preview: Analysts expect that the FMCG major's profit margins to continue to bear the brunt of high commodity prices, which were at peak highs for the most part of the quarter. READ MORE

IndusInd Bank: The bank’s board has approved the raising of funds, worth up to Rs 20,000 crore, through issuance of debt on a private placement basis.

Delhivery: The recently-listed logistics firm faced institutional shareholders’ ire as majority of them rejected the company’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). In past, new-age companies like – Paytm, Zomato and Nykaa too faced similar dissent. READ MORE

(BoM): The bank’s net profit jumped 117.24 per cent YoY to Rs 451.9 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) on the back of improvement in its net interest margins (NIMs). Its net interest income (NII) rose by 19.9 per cent to Rs 1,685.7 crore. READ MORE

Websol Energy System: The company’s board will consider a proposal for preferential issue in its rescheduled meeting on July 21.

HeidelbergCement India: The company’s Q1 net profit declined 24.8 per cent to Rs 51.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 68.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Total income, however, was up nearly 6 per cent YoY at Rs 600.15 crore.

Alok Industries: The company’s net loss widened to Rs 142.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 when compared with a net loss of Rs 92.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Total income, however, soared 57.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,935.42 crore.

NELCO: The company posted a 7.8 per cent growth in Q1FY23 net profit at Rs 4.72 crore as against Rs 4.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income rose 44.8 per cent YoY to Rs 81.97 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp is the only stock in F&O ban period on Tuesday.