Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Oil India, Hatsun Agro, Inox Green, Indus Towers

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade for the week on a marginally positive note with RBI policy in focus going ahead. At 07:40 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,870, indicating a likely gain of around 50-odd points in opening trades.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to see some action in trades on Monday.

Indus Towers: The mobile tower operator plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through debentures to support business operations. According to sources, said maturities of these bonds were between two to three years. The company is likely to visit ahead of the repo rate decision by the RBI’s monetary policy Committee (MPC) on December 7. READ MORE

ONGC, OIL India: The Kirit Parikh Committee, which recommended a floor and ceiling price for natural gas produced from legacy fields of state-owned producers has also favoured paying and OIL a premium of 20 per cent over such price for any new gas production they add from old fields. READ MORE

Hatsun Agro Products: The company ‘s board has approved rights issue up to Rs 301 crore, by way of issue of around 71.85 lakh equity shares. The company has set the rights issue entitlement in 1:30 ratio, i.e. one share on rights for every 30 shares held by a shareholder. The record date for ensuing eligibility of the shareholder is December 08. The rights issue will be open from December 19 till January 09.

Inox Green Energy Services: The recently listed company reported a net loss of Rs 6.92 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against a loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up 3.7 per cent at Rs 65.53 crore in Q2FY23.

FMCG: Shares related to FMCG may be in focus amid reports of a drop in Rural demand in November owing to a loss of momentum after the festival season. READ MORE

Shriram Finance: Formerly known as Finance Company has seen a top-level rejig after the restructuring of the Group. Former Odisha cadre civil service officer Jugal Kishore Mohapatra has been elected as its new chairman, effective December 5. Mohapatra will replace S Lakshmninarayanan, who served as the chairman for nearly nine years, and earlier as an independent director for four years.

Adani Ports: Kerala’s Left government on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that it does not have any objection in deploying Central security forces at the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport in Thiruvananthapuram which was hit by violent protests recently halting the work. READ MORE

Bandhan Bank: At a recent analyst meet, Bandhan Bank outlined a strategic shift to try and reduce its exposure to the high-volatility, micro-finance segment (MFI). The bank is looking to grow its non-MFI vertical consisting of housing, commercial banking and retail assets at a faster pace in order to reduce its exposure to Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) to 26 per cent of assets by 2024-25 from the current 40 per cent. READ MORE

Tech Mahindra: The IT major has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) of Egypt to set up a global delivery centre in Cairo. The said facility will serve firm's clients across telecom, oil & gas, BFSI, Energy & Utilities and public sector.

SBI: The state-run bank raised Rs 10,000 crore through its maiden issue of infrastructure bonds, for funding projects in segments such as power and roads. The coupon on the 10-year paper was fixed at 7.51 per cent, or about 17 basis points above the yield on government benchmark bonds.

Maruti: The country's largest carmaker said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month owing to increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

Quint Digital Media: The company has scheduled its board meet on December 07 to consider a proposal for rights issue.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB are the stocks in F&O ban period on Monday.