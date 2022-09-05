Stocks to Watch Today: Paytm, Reliance, NDTV, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Monday’s trade on a quiet note and hope for some stability following last week’s high volatility. Global interest rate decisions, rupee movement and crude prices are the key macro factors to watch out. As of 06:40 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,518, as against the spot Nifty close of 16,539 on Friday.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to see some action in trades on Monday.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The bank’s IPO will open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 520 – 525. The bank aims to raise up to Rs 825 crore from its maiden share sale. Meanwhile, the bank on Sunday said veteran banker Krishnan Sankarasubramaniam has taken over as its managing director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. READ MORE

Paytm: Digital financial services major - on Sunday denied any link with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner in the Chinese loan app case. READ MORE

Mahindra Lifespace: The realty firm is targeting a 2.5-fold jump in its annual sales bookings to Rs 2,500 crore in the next three years on better housing demand, says MD and CEO Arvind Subramanian. The company had achieved sales of Rs 1,028 crore in FY22.

(RIL): The Mukesh Ambani-led firm is leading the race to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power (Lanco), a coal-based power project, with an offer of Rs 1,960 crore cash upfront. READ MORE

NDTV: Adani Group has clarified on the tentative open offer for a 26 per cent stake that would open on October 27, is subject to Sebi approval.

Meanwhile, co-chairpersons Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy in the annual report stated that the company recorded its highest-ever consolidated profit at the group level in over a decade for FY22. And added, business in the current financial year would depend on how inflation and the economic environment played out. READ MORE

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds for project financing and affordable housing. Rating agency ICRA has assigned “AAA” rating to the proposed infrastructure bond offering by the lender. READ MORE

TCS: The IT major has put a stop to its anniversary hikes for lateral hires, who complete a year at the company with effect from April 1, 2022. Instead, the company will now follow the industry norm of annual salary hike. According to sources in the know, the anniversary salary hike will be given to freshers as usual.

YES Bank: The private sector lender has raised the interest rate on non-resident external (NRE) fixed deposits by 50-75 basis points (bps) and has also increased the rate on foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased certain norms to aid incremental foreign flows.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp is the only stock in F&O ban period on Monday.

