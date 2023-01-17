Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Power, Siemens, Angel One, Bank of Baroda, M&M

to watch today: Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await the gross domestic product (GDP) data for China. The Shenzhen Component rose 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was slightly below the flatline. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.24 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.05 per cent as the Bank of Japan kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting. At 7:25 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,961, up less than 20 points. Wall Street was closed overnight for a public holiday.

Here's a list of that will be in focus on Tuesday, January 17:



Earnings today: Bank of India, BLB, Chandra Prabhu International, Confidence Finance And Trading, Delta Corp, Dhenu Buildcon Infra, Eiko Lifesciences, Eris Lifesciences, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable and Datacom, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indo Euro Indchem, JJ Finance Corporation, Maharashtra Corporation, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mastek, Metro Brands, Netowrk18 Media and Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, OCL Iron and Steel, Omkar Overseas, Shalby, Shish Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertiliser, Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Tiger Logistics (India), Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast International, TV18 Broadcast, amd Zodiac Ventures are scheduled to report their October-December quarter results (Q3FY23) on Tuesday.

RIL, ONGC: In a late night notification on Monday, Centre announced a cut in its windfall tax on crude to Rs 1,900 ($23.28) per tonne from Rs 2,100 per tonne, effective Tuesday. The government also cut export tax on ATF to Rs 3.5 per litre from Rs 4.5 per litre, and cut export tax on diesel to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 6.5 per litre, the notification said.

Adani Power: DB Power and have mutually agreed to further extend the long stop date as February 15, 2023, for achieving the closing/completion. READ HERE



Reliance Industries: Ltd and its partner bp plc on Monday suspended a planned auction for sale of natural gas from their KG-D6 block following changes in gas marketing rules, the firms said in a notice. E-bidding for sale of 6 million standard cubic meters per day of gas was to happen on January 18. READ MORE



Bank of Baroda: The Centre has extended the term of office of Sanjiv Chadha as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bank of Baroda, till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

V-Mart Retail: A fire accident took place at one of the company's store located at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. The company informed the exchanges that there was no loss or injury to human life. However, this has resulted in damage of inventory, fixed assets, cash and others in the store, thereby disrupting the operations of the aforementioned store.

PNB Housing Finance: A meeting of board of directors has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, to consider raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, on Monday, announced pricing for XUV400, its first electric SUV, at a price of Rs 15.99 lakh. The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch. READ MORE



JSW Ispat Special Products: The company said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 97.98 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY23) vs loss of Rs 27.12 crore last year. Its total income fell to Rs 1,110.33 crore from Rs 1,476.46 crore during the period of the previous year.

Angel One: on Monday reported a 38.6 per cent rise in Q3FY23 consolidated profit at Rs 227.98 crore as against Rs 164.5 reported in the year-ago period. Consolidated total revenue from operations rose 25.5 per cent to Rs 759.66 crore as its client base grew by 60.7 per cent to 1.25 crore. The board has recommended dividend of Rs 9.60 a share.

Vikas Ecotech: Vikas Ecotech Limited's R&D division has announced collaboration with King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia.

Phoenix Mills: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 26.03 crore. READ MORE



Tinplate Company of India: The company's net profit fell sharply to Rs 363.79 crore in Q3FY23 as against net profit of Rs 949.42 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations, too, fell to Rs 9,599.25 crore vs Rs 11,795.08 crore last year.

India Pesticides: The company has successfully commissioned Herbicide Technical at their Sandila Plant, which is exclusively for export .

Siemens: Capital goods major Siemens on Monday said it had signed a Rs 26,000-crore contract to manufacture 1,200 electric freight locomotives for the Indian Railways. The contract is the single biggest order for Siemens. READ MORE



NTPC: NTPC Renewable Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura for development of floating and ground mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the state. READ MORE



Mukand: In a letter to the shareholders, Niraj Bajaj, chairman and managing director of the company, said that the company continues to focus on increasing efficiency, improving quality, and increasing output. It is also investing in resources and processes to ensure that it remains competitive in an ever-changing landscape. Further, the company is working towards reducing our overhead costs. READ THE LETTER HERE



Kesoram Industries: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 47.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.57 per cent to Rs 986.12 crore in Q3FY23.

in F&O ban: GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Financial Services