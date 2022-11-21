Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, PB Fintech, Zomato, Archean Chemical, Metals

The Sensex and Nifty indices are heading for a weak start on Monday, tracking downbeat sentiment across Asian equities this morning.

At 07:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were at 18,260 levels, down around 80-90 points.

In Asia, Hang Seng dropped over 2 per cent, Nikkei turned flat and Kospi slipped 1 per cent as China’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold.

That said, here are some out in trade today:

Five Star Business Finance: The company will list on the bourses on Monday. The issue price has been set at Rs 474 per share.

Archean Chemical Industries: The speciality chemical company will also make its debut on Monday. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 407 per share.

Jet Airways: The Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC) has sent 10 per cent of the employees of on leave without pay (LWP) and reduced the salaries of another 23 per cent to cut cost as it waits for the airline’s handover under the ongoing process in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Read here

Metal stocks: The government has rolled back the export duty on iron ore lumps and fines below 58 per cent iron content, iron ore pellets and the specified steel products including pig iron. Read here

Tata Motors: The stock will replace Dr Reddy's Laboratories in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex effective Monday, 19 December 2022.

Meanwhile, Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will replace Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 index and the S&P BSE 100 index.

PB Fintech: PB Fintech has made an investment of $2 million to acquire 26.72 per cent shares of YKNP Marketing Management

Zomato: The company's Co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned.





Aarti Industries & Deepak Fertilisers: The two companies have signed a binding term-sheet for 20-year Nitric Acid offtake and supply arrangement of over Rs 8,000 crore. Deepak Fertiliser is the supplier for the same.

IEX: The company's board will meet November 25 to consider a buyback proposal.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA inspected the company’s Unit - IX, an intermediate facility situated at Gundlamachnoor Village, Sangareddy District, Telangana, from November 10 to November 18, 2022. At the end of the inspection, it has been issued a ‘Form 483’ with 10 observations.

3i Infotech: The IT company has received a contract worth Rs 51 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, for managing and supporting IT infrastructure at HPCL offices, refinery including data centers across pan-India.

Adani Ports: Adani Agri Logistics, a step down subsidiary of the company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Agri Logistics (Sandila) Limited.

Engineers India: The company has received an order from Chennai Petroleum Corporation for overall project management & EPCM services for OHCU revamp, CDWU and related off-site facilities for Group-II LOBS project at Manali refinery.

Rajnish Wellness : The company's board meeting will be held on 24 Nov 2022 to consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of the of shares.

Sheela Foam: The board has approved the scheme of amalgamation for merger of International Comfort Technologies with the company.

Stocks in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini, BHEL,Delta Corp, GNFC, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, PNB, Sun TV.