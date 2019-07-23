Stocks to watch: TVS Motor Co, HUL, YES Bank, USL, L&T, ZEEL, DHFL, IndiGo

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 11,353.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market.

Here's a look at some of the stocks that are likely to trade actively in today's trading session -

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported a 3 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 142.30 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had posted a net profit of Rs 146.61 crore in the year-ago period. Total income grew 7.2 per cent to Rs 4,469.82 crore during the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 4,171.02 crore during the same quarter last year. READ MORE

HUL: FMCG bellwether Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is slated to announce its June quarter results later in the day. The company is projected to register sales/revenue growth of 9.7 per cent YoY at Rs 10,410 crore. Sequentially, the numbers are likely to rise 4.7 per cent, according to analysts at ICICI Securities. CLICK TO READ FULL PREVIEW



DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) filed its long-delayed audited results for the quarter ended March 31 late on Monday, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers, raising fresh concerns about the future of the troubled lender, according to a Reuters report.

Earnings today: Besides HUL, L&T and Zee Entertainment are the other two Nifty companies that are scheduled to announce their June quarter results later in the day. Other prominent companies that are scheduled to release their Q1 results today include Crisil, HDFC Life, IOB, JK Paper, Jyothy Laboratories, Kajaria Ceramics, SBI Life, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Torrent Pharma and Praj Industries.

YES Bank: Promoters of the bank created pledge on 7.34 per cent stake on July 18, according to a BSE filing. Rana Kapoor created pledge on 4.31 per cent stake while Morgan Credits created pledge on 3.03 per cent stake.

IndiGo: The promoters of IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, are learnt to be separately meeting Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi, says a Business Standard report. Earlier, one of the promoters Rakesh Gangwal had written to Tyagi, raising issues linked to corporate governance lapses in InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo. READ MORE

United Spirits: United Spirits on July 22 reported a 25.66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.7 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 144.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked capital regulator Sebi to probe if Cairn India and Vedanta, violated securities laws while withholding dividends payable to Cairn UK Holdings, according to a report by The Economic Times.



on Monday registered an 11 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 80.98 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company's net profit during the April-June period of 2018-19 was Rs 73.22 crore.