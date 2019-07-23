Bhatia vs Gangwal: IndiGo promoters line up for meeting Sebi's Ajay Tyagi

The promoters of IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, are learnt to be separately meeting Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi. Earlier, one of the promoters Rakesh Gangwal had written to Tyagi, raising issues linked to corporate governance lapses in InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo.

Gangwal had blamed the other promoter Rahul Bhatia for alleged mismanagement in the company. Bhatia is expected to meet the Sebi chairman later this week, a source privy to the development said. He is learnt to have sought a meeting with the chief of ...