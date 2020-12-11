Stocks to watch: UPL, Canara Bank, IRCTC, Wipro, Ircon Int'l, PNC Infratech

At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 2.75 points, or 0.02 per cent higher at 13,524.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

UPL: Shares of UPL will continue to be in focus on Friday after the management clarified that the matter flagged by a whistleblower was an old matter and was reported to the audit committee in 2017. After an independent probe, the matter was closed, it said.

PNC Infra: PNC Infratech Limited in Joint Venture with SPML Infra, has announced receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC roject for 10 years of Rural Water Supply Project in 952 villages in Devipatan Division of Uttar Pradesh. Approximate value of the Project is Rs 952 crore.

Ircon International (IRCON) has been awarded the work of upgradation of Gurgaon- Palaud,-Rewari section of NH-352W (design length of 46.110 km) 35 feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode valuing Rs.900 crore on competitive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



SpiceJet: No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced its partnership with Om Logistics for Covid-19 vaccine transportation.



The $8.5-billion TVS group on Thursday decided to go for restructuring by giving each family group complete ownership of businesses they manage and scrapping the holding company. There won't be any cross-holdings, the family has agreed, according to the new terms. READ MORE

Gayatri Projects has received three Letter of Award (LOA) for Pipe Drinking Water Schemes from Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department in Uttar Pradesh for a total value of Rs 1,332.00 crore.

Prince Pipes on Friday announced the launch of Prince Storefit Water Tanks in Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra as part of the company’s introductory range of overhead water storage solutions. Storefit water tanks has recently received ISI quality certification.

Canara Bank: State-run Canara Bank on Thursday said it has approved the issue price at Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise Rs 2,000 crore.

Wipro: Wipro’s industrial automation arm has signed an agreement to acquire Precision Automation and Robotics India (PARI), moving to fufill its aim of being among the top automation companies in the world.

IRCTC: The offer-for-sale for the IRCTC got a good response from non-retail investors yesterday as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one. Retail investors will get chance to bid for the OFS today, which is the last day for the issue.

TCS: The IT major on Thursday announced that it has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city.