Stocks to watch: YES Bank, HCL Tech, IDBI Bank, aviation, Dilip Buildcon

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 183 points or nearly 2 per cent higher at 9,665.30, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today -

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Jet Fuel (ATF) price has been increased by Rs 11,030.62 to Rs 33,575.37/kL in Delhi.

Earnings today: As many as 14 companies, including V-Guard Industries, are scheduled to release their March quarter earnings later in the day.



MSCI rejig: Action may be seen across shares such as Abbot India, Ipca Laboratories, and Jubilant Foodworks, as the re-balancing of MSCI indices -- announced on May 13 -- would become effective today

YES Bank: Private sector lender YES Bank has acquired 24.19 per cent in Dish TV, making it the second-largest shareholder in the direct-to-home (DTH) company.

BEML: The company is firming up tie-ups with two foreign companies for setting up joint manufacturing facilities in India. Besides, the state-owned company has also called for global expressions of interest (EOIs) for more tie-ups as part of its efforts to indigenise technology. READ MORE



IDBI Bank: Turning the corner, IDBI Bank on Saturday posted a profit of Rs 135 crore for the March quarter on account of recoveries from bad loans. The lender reported a profit after 13 straight quarters of net losses.

Lemon Tree Hotels, the country's largest mid-priced hotel chain, reported an 80 per cent drop in its cash profit to Rs 9.5 crore in the January to March quarter as compared to Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue from operations went up 17 per cent to Rs 176 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 150 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, but total expenses too, increased by over 10 per cent to Rs 112 crore from Rs 102 crore.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies said on Friday it will buy Cisco’s Self-Optimizing Network (SON) technology, in an acquisition that would builds on its focus on products and platforms (mode-3) strategy, and help it cater to the needs of its telecommunication customers, including tier-one communication service providers globally.

Metropolis Healthcare: Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 55.09 per cent to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.49 crore in the year-ago period.

NCC's consolidated net profit dropped 59.58 per cent to Rs 75.82 crore in March quarter.

Dilip Buildcon: Net profit of the company rose 90.24 per cent to Rs 166.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.