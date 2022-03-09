Stove Kraft MD Rajendra Gandhi buys company shares worth Rs 50 cr

-
ALSO READ
Timeline for mandatory use of Indian flag on SCI vessels may be shortened
Stove Kraft tanks 16% on weak December quarter earnings
Solara, GE Power, Stove Kraft tank up to 35% in one week on weak Q3 results
Persistent Systems jumps 6% on acquiring SCI, Shree Infosoft
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
-
Stove Kraft Ltd managing director Rajendra Gandhi on Wednesday bought company shares worth Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data on BSE, he purchased 7.75 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 645 apiece.
Gandhi, a promoter of the company, held 53.4 per cent stake in the firm at the end of December 2021.
Separately, SCI Growth Investments II sold shares of the company at the same price.
It is a public shareholder of the company and held 9.91 per cent stake, as per shareholding data for December 2021 quarter.
Shares of Stove Kraft on BSE ended 4.27 per cent higher at Rs 674.6 on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU