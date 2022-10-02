JUST IN
Stricter disclosure norms may trigger DRHP filing rush in next two months

Industry players expect companies to advance their DRHP filings before Sebi's new rules calling for sharing KPIs not normally covered in financial statements kick in

SEBI | IPO | Stock Market

Khusbhoo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

ipo
Investment bankers say companies that were anyways targeting to file their prospectus before the end of the year could advance their filings to avoid any possible backlash the stricter disclosures may lead to

Issuers and investment bankers could speed up the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing process to avoid stricter disclosure requirements. Industry players expect to see higher-than-usual filings of offer documents over the next two months before the new framework kicks in.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 16:06 IST

