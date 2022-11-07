Strong Q2 results drive earnings, target price upgrades for SBI, BoB

State Bank of India (SBI), and Bank of Baroda's (BoB's) remarkable performance in the July-September 2022 quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY23) has resulted in earnings, and target upgrades pouring in from brokerages. Analysts see up to 35.5 per cent and 27 per cent upside in and BoB's stock, respectively from a one-year perspective. Both banks had announced their respective Q2-FY23 numbers on Saturday.