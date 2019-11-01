Sugar stocks in focus; Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Avadh Sugar climb up to 10%

Shares of sugar companies were in focus, rallying up to 20 per cent on the BSE in the early morning deals on Friday on report of fall in the sugar production during season 2019-2020 (SY2020).

Among the individual stocks, Ugar Sugar Works soared 20 per cent to Rs 14.71 in the intra-day trade today. Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Bannari Aman Sugars, Uttam Sugar and Avadh Sugar & Energy jumped in the range of 8 to 12 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 40,211 points at 09:49 am.

According to a Reuters report, India's 2019-20 sugar production should fall to 26.9 million tonnes, 1.3 million tonnes below an August projection, due to unfavourable weather conditions, broker and analyst INTL FCStone said on Thursday. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT



The rating agency ICRA expects domestic sugar production for SY2020 is likely to decline to around 28.2 million MT from 32.9 million MT in SY2019 owing to drought-like conditions in major sugar-producing states, such as, Maharashtra and Karnataka. In these states, the cane area has declined due to extreme weather conditions, thus adversely impacting the sugar production.

“The expected decline in the sugar production for SY2020 along with the announcement on creation of 4 MT of sugar buffer stock and subsidy on 6 MT sugar exports has resulted in a recent increase in the sugar prices to Rs 34-34.5/kg (ex-mill UP),” ICRA said in the September quarterly update.

ICRA believes that these along with other recent government support measures are likely to result in the improvement in liquidity of the sugar mills, thus supporting the cane payments to farmers to an extent, it added.

The financial performance of most in Q1FY2020 saw an improvement in the revenues and profitability due to relatively better performance of the sugar and distillery division on a YoY basis.