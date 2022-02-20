T20 phase is over for mkts, entering Test phase now: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

It has been a difficult phase for the markets last week because they had to negotiate a number of headwinds. Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director, Valentis Advisors, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that on a tactical basis, his outfit has been adding to cash levels over the past quarter.

This, he says, helped buy stocks cheap on days when there was panic in the markets. Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets perform till March 2022, when the US Fed is likely to hike rates? We have to look at the markets in the context of what we have seen over the past 22 ...