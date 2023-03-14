Taking global cues, gold prices climb Rs 480; silver up Rs 2,150

prices climbed Rs 480 to Rs 57,380 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had ended at Rs 56,900 per 10 grams in the previous trade. also zoomed Rs 2,150 to Rs 66,900 per kg.

“Spot price in the Delhi was at Rs 57,380 per 10 grams, up Rs 480 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst — commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, and were trading 0traded higher at $1,909 per ounce and $20.80 per ounce, respectively. “Gold prices hover around the key level of $1,900 as expectations of less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes after the collapse of two big US regional banks lifted non-yielding bullion's appeal,” Navneet Damani, senior VP — research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

