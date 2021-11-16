JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Buyouts boost PE/VC investments to record $12.9 billion in October
Business Standard

Tarsons IPO subscribed 3.6x on Day-2 on retail, HNI interest

Offer consists of Rs 150 cr fresh fund raise and OFS of Rs 874 cr. Price band is Rs 635-662 a share, at the top-end, firm will have a market cap of Rs 3,522 cr

Topics
IPO | Investors

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ipo

Labware manufacturer Tarsons Products’ IPO was subscribed 3.6 times on Tuesday, a day ahead of its close. The retail portion of the issue has garnered 4.74 times subscription, wealthy investor portion 4 times and institutional investor portion 1.3 times. Tarsons Products’ IPO consists of Rs 150 crore of fresh fund raise and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 874 crore. The price band for Tarsons’ IPO is Rs 635-662 per share. At the top-end, the company will have a market cap of Rs 3,522 crore.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 16 2021. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.