Tata Power gains 2% on MoU with Tamil Nadu govt for Rs 3,000-cr solar plant

-
ALSO READ
Rooftop solar system on your mind? Check benefits, cost, and how to apply
What is the Central Vista project?
Tamil Nadu sets up GST advisory council on fiscal powers of state, Centre
Tax clouds over solar power: Still a long way for the sun to shine in India
Stalin seeks release of Rs 20,860 crore Central dues to Tamil Nadu
-
Shares of Tata Power Company gained 2 per cent to Rs 216 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government for Rs 3,000-crore investment to set up mega solar manufacturing plant. The stock was trading higher for the third straight day, having surged 7 per cent during the period.
The MoU is for setting up a greenfield 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. The investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months.
"Tata Power Solar's new production facility is being set up with the support and assistance of Tamil Nadu Government, and will help to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing huge employment opportunities," the company said.
The Tata Group Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,735 MW. The Company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.
In the past three months, Tata Power has underperformed the market by falling 21 per cent as compared to 11 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
"Tata Power plans to enhance its cell and module manufacturing capacity by 4GW each by FY24 end for a Capex of Rs 3,400 crore. Its EPC order book, as on date, stands at Rs 1,280 crore and is gaining strong traction across solar pump, rooftop, and EV segment with strong order bookings. The deal with Blackrock will provide the required equity Capex for renewable expansions; however, its valuation stands below our expectation," analysts at HDFC Securities had said in their Q4 result update report dated May 9, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU