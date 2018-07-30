TCNS Clothing makes listless debut; falls below issue price

-
At 10:06 am; the stock was trading at Rs 706, down 1.4% against its issue price, after hitting high of Rs 725 on the NSE and BSE post its listing. It touched a low of Rs 692 on the BSE and Rs 702 on the NSE in intra-day trade so far. A combined 3.23 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges.
The initial public offer (IPO) of the women's apparel maker was got a huge response, subscribed 5.27 times overall. The Rs 11.25-billion public offer received bids for 57.98 million shares against the total issue size of around 11 million data available with the NSE showed.
The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed over 13 times, while those of non-institutional and retail investors by 5 times. Retail individual investors portion, however, was undersubscribed by 0.67 times or 67%, data shows.
TCNS Clothing Company, which sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands, also raised over Rs 3.37 billion from anchor investors.
“TCNS stands out in the ethnic wear segment due to scaled up operations with 3 brands across price points, team of 37 designers with new products every 3 weeks, supply chain with 225 vendors and 78 job work suppliers, around 60% gross margins which enable spend on distribution and brand building, 3456 points of sale across EBO’s, LFS and MBO’s with a successful franchise based EBO model, professional management and debt-free balance sheet with 3.5x inventory turns and working capital at 32% of sales,” analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher had said in an IPO note.
“TCNS is looking at around 75 new EBO additions/year which would enable 17% sales CAGR, 20% EBIDTA CAGR and 18.5% PAT CAGR (excluding ESOP provisions) over FY18-21. The stock is being offered at 33.7xFY18 EPS (Before ESOP Provisions) which offers scope for decent gains over the medium term given strong growth outlook,” it added.
