TCNS Clothing makes listless debut; falls below issue price

TCNS Clothing has made a listless debut on the bourses by opening at par against its issue price of Rs 716 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, it opened at Rs 715, a tad below its issue price.

At 10:06 am; the stock was trading at Rs 706, down 1.4% against its issue price, after hitting high of Rs 725 on the NSE and BSE post its listing. It touched a low of Rs 692 on the BSE and Rs 702 on the NSE in intra-day trade so far. A combined 3.23 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on both the exchanges.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the women's apparel maker was got a huge response, subscribed 5.27 times overall. The Rs 11.25-billion public offer received bids for 57.98 million shares against the total issue size of around 11 million data available with the NSE showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed over 13 times, while those of non-institutional and retail investors by 5 times. Retail individual investors portion, however, was undersubscribed by 0.67 times or 67%, data shows.

TCNS Clothing Company, which sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands, also raised over Rs 3.37 billion from anchor investors.