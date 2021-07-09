TCS Q1 numbers a blip or sign of times to come? Here's what analysts say

Information technology (IT) bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) elicited a mixed set of responses from analysts on Dalal Street as they remained conflicted as to whether the miss on Q1 earnings was just a blip or a sign of times to come.

While the brokerages on a consensus did revise their earnings estimates downwards on revenue miss in the June quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q1FY22) and flagged rich valuations, they largely held 'Buy' or 'Hold' calls on the stock.

Click here to check how the stock has done today

missed analyst expectations as India business pulled down revenue growth. Domestic revenues were down 14 per cent as the second wave of Covid-19 impacted business sentiment.

For Q1FY22, the net profit of the company at Rs 9,008 crore, grew by 28.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) but was down 2.5 per cent sequentially. Revenue for the quarter grew 18.5 per cent YoY at Rs 45,411. According to a Bloomberg poll, analysts were estimating revenue of Rs 45,767.5 crore and net profit of Rs 9,391.9 crore for the quarter gone by. READ HERE

In dollar terms, the company’s topline revenue growth was 2.5 per cent at $6.15 billion and was a tad below expectation of the Street, which has factored a growth of 3.5-4 per cent.

Here's a look at how leading brokerages have interpreted the results:

| Overweight | Target: Rs 3,650

We believe soft Q1 growth was a blip and expect growth to rebound sharply from Q2. TCS' strong signing and robust growth in the US and UK reflect a strong demand environment underpinned by IT megatrends and cost takeout, in addition to its market success. Given the stock has been flirting at all-time high levels, the lack of margin or growth surprise is likely to weigh on the stock in the near term. While we shave FY22-24 EPS by 1-2 per cent and price target by 1 per cent to Rs 3,650, we look through the blip and stay Overweight given TCS' cross cycle strength and growth outlook.

| Hold | Target: Rs 3,550

We believe margin pressures could lead to earnings disappointments for the And hence, we cut our earnings estimates by up to 2 per cent for on the back revenue miss and margin pressures. Over FY21-24, we now expect TCS to deliver 13 per cent earnings CAGR. The lack of positive surprises in Q1FY22 results along with TCS' premium valuations does not bode well for stock performance. We cut our price target to Rs 3,550 based on 31x PE.

KIE | Attractive | Target: Rs 3,375

TCS is well placed to capture a fair share of strength in demand. Our revenue estimates stay unchanged despite 1QFY22 miss. We expect a loss of revenues in India business to be recouped in subsequent quarters. Our EPS declines by 1-1.5 per cent largely on moderation of our earlier aggressive EBIT margin assumption. We still expect EBIT margin increase in FY2022E though at a moderated 30 bps versus 50-60 bps earlier. The fair value increases to Rs 3,375 on roll-over and marginal increase in multiple valuing the company at 26x June 2023E EPS.

Phillip Capital | Buy | Target: Rs 4,050

Headline numbers appear weak on the decline in India business due to Covid second wave but the underlying fundamentals strong. TCS' performance is expected to bounce back sharply in the coming quarters. The growth momentum, deal flow and the bright outlook painted by TCS and peers, make the sector, and the stock, attractive from a medium to long-term perspective. We have made minor revisions to our FY22/23 estimates, down less than 2 per cent. We continue to value TCS at 32x average of FY23 and FY24 PE at a revised price target of Rs 4,050.

Antique Stock Broking | Hold | Target: Rs 3,500

We maintain Hold on TCS in the near term on relative expensive valuations to Infosys. However, remain constructive on TCS from medium to long term with its ability to engage with large clients for their large transformation programs. We value TCS at 30x forward PE on FY23E EPS at Rs 3,500, which is at 20 per cent premium to our average valuation multiple of large cap IT companies. We cut our FY22/23E EPS marginally by 0.5 per cent.

ICICI Securities | Reduce | Target: Rs 2,935

This result and commentary reinforce our anti-consensus argument that growth and margins of the industry in post-covid equilibrium will be largely similar to pre-Covid levels. As disappointments on consensus earnings related to this continue, the current lifetime-high multiples of 30x FY23E EPS are unlikely to sustain. Hence, we downgrade the stock to Reduce from Hold earlier.



