TCS regains its status as India's most valued firm by market cap

Tata Consultancy Services on Friday regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation after a week, surpassing RIL.

At close of trade on Friday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7956.5 billion, which is Rs 91.83 billion more than that of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Rs 7864.70 billion valuation on the BSE.

Shares of TCS ended flat at Rs 2,078.20, down 0.06 per cent, while those of RIL fell by 2.60 per cent to close at Rs 1,240.95 on the BSE.



RIL had on August 23 became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 trillion market capitalisation mark.

On July 13, RIL's market valuation had briefly surged past the Rs 7 trillion mark, making it the second company after IT bellwether TCS to achieve this milestone.

Reliance Industries had last month crossed the $100-billion market capitalisation mark.



In the past few days, both TCS and RIL have been competing with each other for the title of the most valued company.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.