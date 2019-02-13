Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Dabur India, UPL

-
Top trading ideas by Religare Broking.
Dabur India Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 446.25
Initiation range: Rs 438 - Rs 442
Target: Rs 460
Stop loss: Rs 432
The stock has retraced marginally of late, after the recent surge, offering fresh buying opportunity to those who had miss the chance earlier. Among the sectoral indices, FMCG is still trading comparatively stronger. Put together, conditions are favourable for further up move. Also, we believe defensive should be preferred for long trades in present market scenario.
UPL Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 796.20
Initiation range: Rs 790 - Rs 800
Target: Rs 850
Stop loss: Rs 775
UPL is gradually inching higher towards its record high after the consolidation breakout. Though it looks firm overall but may see marginal dip before further up move. We advise participants to utilise that phase to create fresh longs positions in the given range.
Voltas Limited
Recommendation: Sell February Futures
Last Close: Rs 521.65
Initiation range: Rs 525-528
Target: Rs 510
Stop loss: Rs 538
It has been witnessing correction for last eight months while trading within declining broadening formation. Currently, it’s struggling below the resistance hurdle of multiple moving averages on daily chart and likely to see fresh breakdown from the same in near future. We advise using any bounce to create fresh shorts in the given range.
LIC Housing Finance
Recommendation: Sell February Futures
Last Close: 449.55
Initiation range: 453-456
Target: 428
Stop loss: 467
Post breakdown from its month-long distribution phase, the stock has witnessed a marginal bounce of late and has reached closer to its immediate resistance hurdle of moving averages i.e. (100, 50) exponential moving average (EMA) on daily chart. It has formed a fresh shorting pivot and likely to see fall ahead. We advise to initiate fresh short positions in the given range.
Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
