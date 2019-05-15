Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy SBI and Century Textiles

-
-
State Bank of India
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 314.65
Initiation range: Rs 309-313
Target: Rs 330
Stop loss: Rs 302
Unlike other PSU bank majors, State Bank of India (SBI) has been trading strong while holding firmly above the support zone of major moving averages. It has recently tested crucial support zone around Rs 290 and rebounded sharply thereafter. The chart pattern combined with positioning of oscillators is pointing towards strong up move in near future. We advise initiating fresh longs in the given range.
Century Textiles and Industries
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 907.15
Initiation range: Rs 900-905
Target: Rs 950
Stop loss: Rs 880
Century Textiles, after a strong surge, has been consolidating in a range for last two months while forming a strong base around the support zone of multiple moving averages i.e. (200/100/50) EMA on daily chart. Indications are in favour of fresh up move ahead. We advise accumulating in the given range.
Strides Pharma Science
Recommendation: Sell May Futures
Last Close: Rs 439.95
Initiation range: Rs 445-450
Target: Rs 410
Stop loss: Rs 465
In line with other pharma counters, Strides Pharma Science has also witnessed sharp decline of late and looks weak overall. Besides, it’s trading on the verge of breakdown from a consolidation pattern. We recommend using any bounce to create fresh shorts in the given range.
ICICI Bank
Recommendation- Sell May Futures
Last Close: Rs 383.40
Initiation range: Rs 382-386
Target: Rs 360
Stop loss: Rs 394
Most private bank majors are seeing decline and ICICI Bank is no different. It has recently witnessed breakdown from a consolidation range, after spending nearly one and half month. The chart pattern and positioning of indicators are signalling further fall ahead. We advise initiating fresh shorts position as per the mentioned levels.
=============================================
Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
