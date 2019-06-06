JUST IN
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Voltas, Sell Biocon June Futures

Here are the top trading ideas by Religare Broking

Religare Broking  |  Mumbai 

Voltas

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 598.60

Initiation range: Rs 589-594

Target: Rs 625

Stop loss: Rs 576

The stock has been consolidating in the broader market for last one year. Recently, it tested the support zone of 200 exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart and rebounded strongly thereafter. On June 3, it has completed the formation of a fresh buying pivot and likely to see fresh surge ahead. We advise initiating fresh longs position as per the levels.

Dabur India

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 405.55

Initiation range: Rs 401-405

Target: Rs 430

Stop loss: Rs 394

It has swiftly rebounded of late after testing its crucial support zone of 100 EMA on weekly chart and likely to continue its positive momentum ahead. Also, it has surpassed the hurdle of multiple moving averages on daily chart adding to the positivity. We feel it’s a healthy buying opportunity and advise traders to initiate fresh longs within the mentioned zone.

CESC

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 777.95

Initiation range: Rs 762-767

Target: Rs 820

Stop loss: Rs 738

After consolidating for almost seven months or so on daily chart, CESC has posted a fresh breakout of late supported with exceptional rise in volume. The current chart pattern and existence of strong support of 200 EMA on daily chart, is clearly pointing towards strong surge ahead. We advise traders to initiate fresh long positions as per the given levels.

Biocon

Recommendation- Sell June Futures

Last Close: Rs 544

Initiation range: Rs 548-553

Target: Rs 518

Stop loss: Rs 562

Most pharma counters are trading under pressure and this stock is no different. Though it has witnessed marginal bounce of late after a sharp plunge from its consolidation range, it couldn’t breach the resistance hurdle of 50 day EMA on daily chart and posted a fresh fall ahead. The chart pattern and confirmation indicators are also in sync with the view. We suggest traders using any technical bounce to go short in the given range.

Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 06:30 IST

