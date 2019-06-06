Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Voltas, Sell Biocon June Futures





Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: Rs 598.60



Initiation range: Rs 589-594



Target: Rs 625



Stop loss: Rs 576



The stock has been consolidating in the broader market for last one year. Recently, it tested the support zone of 200 exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart and rebounded strongly thereafter. On June 3, it has completed the formation of a fresh buying pivot and likely to see fresh surge ahead. We advise initiating fresh longs position as per the levels.





Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: Rs 405.55



Initiation range: Rs 401-405



Target: Rs 430



Stop loss: Rs 394



It has swiftly rebounded of late after testing its crucial support zone of 100 EMA on weekly chart and likely to continue its positive momentum ahead. Also, it has surpassed the hurdle of multiple moving averages on daily chart adding to the positivity. We feel it’s a healthy buying opportunity and advise traders to initiate fresh longs within the mentioned zone.





Recommendation: Buy



Last Close: Rs 777.95



Initiation range: Rs 762-767



Target: Rs 820



Stop loss: Rs 738



After consolidating for almost seven months or so on daily chart, has posted a fresh breakout of late supported with exceptional rise in volume. The current chart pattern and existence of strong support of 200 EMA on daily chart, is clearly pointing towards strong surge ahead. We advise traders to initiate fresh long positions as per the given levels.





Recommendation- Sell June Futures



Last Close: Rs 544



Initiation range: Rs 548-553



Target: Rs 518



Stop loss: Rs 562



Most counters are trading under pressure and this stock is no different. Though it has witnessed marginal bounce of late after a sharp plunge from its consolidation range, it couldn’t breach the resistance hurdle of 50 day EMA on daily chart and posted a fresh fall ahead. The chart pattern and confirmation indicators are also in sync with the view. We suggest traders using any technical bounce to go short in the given range.



