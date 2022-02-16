Vijay Kedia-owned stock hits 10% upper circuit on Rs 70-crore order win

-
ALSO READ
Vijay Kedia buys nearly 2% stake in Talbros Auto; stock zooms 32% in 2 days
This stock has zoomed 49% in 6 days after Vijay Kedia bought stake
This stock has surged 25% in two days after Vijay Kedia bought stake
Talbros Automotive soars 27% in 2 days as Vijay Kedia increases stake
Stocks to Watch: Escorts, IRCTC, Rajesh Exports, VodaIdea, Lodha, NBFCs
-
Shares of Innovators Facade Systems were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit band, at Rs 66.8 per share, on the BSE on Wednesday after the company announced order win worth over Rs 70 crore. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent at 1:30 PM.
"This is to inform you that the Company has been awarded the Work Order of approximately Rs 70 (plus) crores for Design, Supply, Fabrication and Installation of Facade Work in Mumbai region from Lodha Group," the company said in an exchange filing.
Ace investor Vijay Kedia held 2.01 million shares, representing 10.66 per cent stake, in the company at the end of December quarter (Q3FY22).
Innovators is a leading Facade and Fenestration one-stop solution provider, offering a wide spectrum of products and services. Established in 1999, Innovators Façade operates in sectors as diverse as facade, fenestration, and pharmaceutical cleanroom solutions.
Over the past one month, shares of the company have declined over 27 per cent on the BSE as against a 5 per cent slide in the benchmark Sensex index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU