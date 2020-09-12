Three Fourths of PMS strategies beat returns of 2.8% by Nifty50 in August

All except six gave positive returns in August. One hundred and thirty one, or 74 per cent of the 177 strategies under consideration, beat returns of 2.8 per cent given by the Nifty50. Large- and mid-cap strategies, however, underperformed the index, with average returns of 2.25 per cent. The mid-cap category returned 8.1 per cent, higher than the Nifty MidCap 100’s 7.8 per cent. The small-cap and small- & mid-cap category performed in line with the Nifty SmallCap 100, while multi-cap funds returned 4.8 per cent on average, higher than the 3.7 per cent given by Nifty 500.

For a one-year period, 120 of the 160 schemes outperformed the Nifty50, which gave returns of 3.3 per cent. Top performers for this period include Equirus Securities’ Long Horizon Fund (58.6 per cent), followed by Valcreate Investment Managers Life Sciences & Specialty Opportunities (55.5 per cent) and Kotak’s Pharma strategy (49.3 per cent).



